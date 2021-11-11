Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 11, 2021 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Both state and federal courts deal Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeats over his ban on local mask rules 

By
click to enlarge For someone who claims to oppose government regulation, Gov. Greg Abbott sure does hand down a lot of executive orders. - INSTAGRAM / @GOVERNORABBOTT
  • Instagram / @governorabbott
  • For someone who claims to oppose government regulation, Gov. Greg Abbott sure does hand down a lot of executive orders.
Two courts — one federal and one state — handed defeats to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday over his orders barring local entities from imposing pandemic mask requirements.

A federal judge ruled that the Republican governor's order blocking schools from imposing mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and cleared district officials to resume setting rules requiring face coverings on campus.



Meanwhile, Texas' Fourth Court of Appeals ruled that Abbott can’t bar San Antonio and Bexar County from requiring masks as a COVID-19 precaution until a lawsuit questioning the legality of the order plays out in court, according to an Express-News report.

Both rulings come after months of legal tussles between Abbott and local officials over who has the right to set pandemic protocols.

The governor has rushed to reopen Texas, telling municipalities and school districts they have no ability to require masks or vaccinations. Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken legal action to block those mandates, even setting up a website naming local entities that he says are in violation of Abbott's orders.

In the school mask ruling, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel halted Paxton from enforcing Abbott's order, saying the ADA requires campuses to make accommodations for children with disabilities or preexisting conditions that make them more vulnerable to being hospitalized if they contract COVID-19.

"[Students with disabilities] are either forced out of in-person learning altogether or must take on unnecessarily greater health and safety risks than their nondisabled peers," Yeakel wrote. "The evidence presented by Plaintiffs establishes that Plaintiffs are being denied the benefits of in-person learning on an equal basis as their peers without disabilities."

In the San Antonio case, a three-judge panel upheld a lower court’s temporary injunction against the governor's ban on mask mandates by local authorities, according to the Express-News.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs putting arena naming rights for AT&T Center on the market for first time in 20 years Read More

  2. Gov. Greg Abbott demands criminal investigation of so-called 'pornography' in public schools Read More

  3. Pearl-area San Antonio Bike Shop will close permanently after nearly 10 years Read More

  4. CPS Energy tries to assure customers it's ready for this winter at Tuesday virtual town hall Read More

  5. Pet-related tech company Rover Group Inc. will open San Antonio office, creating 90 jobs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation