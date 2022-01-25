Breakfast and lunch spot Gather Boerne set to open in that San Antonio bedroom community 

click image
Instagram / bread_alone
Baker and chef Clare Venditti's robust salads will be served at upcoming Gather Boerne.
San Antonio-area pastry fanatics will soon have another spot to indulge, thanks to the opening of Gather Boerne, a new restaurant located in the Hill Country community bearing its name, the Express-News reports
Expected to open by early March, the breakfast and lunch spot will serve fresh bread, pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads on the 2.5-acre property that once housed the Holiday Farms pet resort, the daily reports.
Ohio-born baker and chef Clare Venditti will helm Gather Boerne’s kitchen, but the eatery’s ownership ranks also boast other seasoned culinarians. Amy Brand, the wife of chef John Brand of Supper at the Pearl's Hotel Emma, co-owns the business with her brother Paul Carey and his wife Jessica.
“I think Gather will complement the great restaurants that are already here in Boerne,” Amy Brand told the Express-News
As for John Brand’s part in the venture? He told the paper he's a “silent, supportive partner” in the venture and will have no day-to-day involvement.
Located at 946 N. School St., Gather Boerne will also offer beer and wine to wash down its house-made, carb-laden goodies. It hasn't yet released days and times of operation.
