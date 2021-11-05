Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 05, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Breakfast at Mama's Cafe, 'Chipotlanes': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

  Mama's Cafe began serving breakfast Nov. 3.
The Current's most-read food stories this week spanned from breakfast to pizza to ... um ... Harry Potter.

Yeah, you heard that right. In addition to stories on Mama's Cafe adding a breakfast menu and downtown pizza spot Playland opening a basement club, plenty of folks read up on local cocktail guru Jeret Peña's plans to revive his magical, multi-destination Harry Potter bar crawl.



Apparently, folks were also keen to learn more about the U.S. Department of Labor's new rules on server side work and the addition of drive-thru "Chipotlanes" at two new local Chipotle stores.

Get caught up on all the details below.
