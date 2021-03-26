No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 26, 2021

Briscoe Western Art Museum's Night of Artists showcases new work about the Old West 

By San Antonio Current Staff
The Briscoe Western Art Museum's Night of Artists auction, exhibition and sale has returned for its 20th anniversary celebration. The annual sale is the museum's biggest annual fundraiser, and it's paired with an exhibition for the public to enjoy the bevy of new works by contemporary Western artists created especially for the event.

While the price points may be steep for some of us, looking is free, so we collected a selection of featured artworks for all y'all to enjoy.

All images courtesy of the Briscoe Western Art Museum.
Billy Schenck, "Dusk at Chinle", Oil, 40" x 50", $40,000
Billy Schenck, "He Was No Good", Oil on canvas, 35" x 45", $27,500
Billy Schenck, "Was That a Question?', Oil on canvas, 24" x 24", $9,200
Caroline Korbell Carrington, "Presidio del Norte", Oil on Paper, 30" x 22", $3,800
Cliff Cavin, "Blues in South Texas", Oil, 30" x 48", $8,650
Curt Mattson, "Trackin' Trouble", Bronze, 11" x 11.5" x 4.5", $2,850
Don Oelze, "Standing His Ground", Oil, 30" x 48", $20,000-$25,000
Echo Ukrainetz, “Ute Cowboy”, Batik, 21x16, $2,450
Ezra Tucker, "Where the Missouri Breaks", Acrylic on board, 20" x 30", $27,000
Ezra Tucker, "The Mail Must Get Through", Acrylic on board, 30" x 20", $18,000
Gladys Roldan-de-Moras,"Memories from My Home", Oil on Linen, 16" x 20", $6,000
Jan Mapes, "Easily Spotted", Oil, 18" x 24", $3,900
Jeremy Winborg, "Sunlit Respite", Oil, 40" x 30", $20,000-$25,000
Kim Wiggins, "Along the Chisholm Trail', Oil, 30" x 40", $18,000-$20,000
Krystii Melaine,"Tsemehot-o, The One I Love Cheyenne", Oil on linen panel, 44" X 22", $13,000-$18,000
Logan Maxwell Hagege, “Somewhere Free”, Oil, 24” x 36”, $30,000-$40,000
Mark Maggiori, "Riders of the Golden Sky", Oil on linen, 32" x 32", $35,000
Mark Maggiori, "Sons of Blue Lake", Oil on linen, 28" x 36", $25,000-$35,000
Martin Grelle, "His Storm Has Passed", Acrylic and oil on linen, 30" x 30", $55,000-$70,000
Mary Ross Buchholz, "Mother's Day", Charcoal and graphite, 22" x 27", $9,000-$12,000
Michael Ome Untiedt, "Study of Nelson Story”, Oil on linen, 12" x 16", $3,200
Oreland Joe, Sr., “Holymen of the Bearpipe”, Acrylic on canvas, 30” x 30”, $10,400
Paul Moore, “Suspension to the Sun”, Bronze mixed media, 48” x 23.5” x 9.5”, $28,000
Paul Moore, "Squash Dancer”, Bronze, mixed media, 16.5" x 5" x 5", $1,400
Paul Rhymer, "War Eagle", Bronze, $24,500
Teresa Elliott, "Own Sweet Time", Oil, 40" x 30", $17,000
Tom Browning, "Texas Drive", Oil,16" x 34", $14,600
William Carrington, "In the Sights", Bronze, 22" x 11", $3,200
Xiang Zhang, "Black and White", Oil on linen, 40" x 30", $17,000
Z. S. Liang, "Entering Hostile Country", Oil on linen, 42" x 30", $25,000 - $40,000
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Night of Artists, art, contemporary art, Briscoe Western Art Museum, western art, original art, fundraiser, 20th anniversary, exhibition, sale, western art, wild west, United States history, Z. S. Liang, Xiang Zhang, William Carrington, Tom Browning, Teresa Elliott, Paul Rhymer, Paul Moore, Oreland Joe, Sr., Michael Ome Untiedt, Mary Ross Buchholz, Martin Grelle, Mark Maggiori, Logan Maxwell Hagege, Krystii Melaine, Kim Wiggins, Jeremy Winborg, Jan Mapes, Gladys Roldan-de-Moras, Ezra Tucker, Echo Ukrainetz, Don Oelze, Curt Mattson, Cliff Cavin, Caroline Korbell Carrington, Billy Schenck

Additional Arts Slideshows

