Briscoe Western Art Museum's Night of Artists showcases new work about the Old West 

The Briscoe Western Art Museum's Night of Artists auction, exhibition and sale has returned for its 20th anniversary celebration . The annual sale is the museum's biggest annual fundraiser, and it's paired with an exhibition for the public to enjoy the bevy of new works by contemporary Western artists created especially for the event.While the price points may be steep for some of us, looking is free, so we collected a selection of featured artworks for all y'all to enjoy.All images courtesy of the Briscoe Western Art Museum.