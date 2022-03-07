Bruno's Dive Bar, longtime hangout in San Antonio's Southtown, unveils mural honoring its founders 

click image
Facebook / James P. Barnes
The new mural “Bruno & Diane Forever” by local contemporary Chicano artist Rubio adorns the exterior of Bruno's Dive Bar.
A Southtown landmark know for its laidback vibes now boasts artwork dedicated to its original owners, Bruno and Diane Dzanski.
Art-focused nonprofit smartsa.org
and San Antonio Chicano artist Rubio banded together to create “Bruno & Diane Forever,” a new mural on the side of Bruno's Dive Bar, operated by the owners of the nearby neighborhood hub The Friendly Spot.
Bruno and Diane Dzanski opened the spot at 1004 S. Alamo St. in 1961 as B&D Ice House. Initially the pair sold ice for pre-electric iceboxes, but the spot evolved into a neighborhood hangout known for budget-priced beers and decor from a mid-century time warp.
After Bruno Dzanski's 2014 retirement, the Friendly Spot's owners took over the building and ran it as a barbecue restaurant. However, they rethought their use for the space during the pandemic, transforming it last spring it into an homage to Bruno and Diane’s neighborhood hangout
The mural features portraits of the couple in tones of orange, sepia and grey. The mural was unveiled at a March 6 event, at which Bruno Dzanski himself made an appearance.
