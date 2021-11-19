Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 19, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Bud Light panders to Texans with a new can design featuring (gasp) an actual star on the packaging 

By
click to enlarge Bud Light has launched a new “Texas Pack.” - PHOTO COURTESY BUD LIGHT
  • Photo Courtesy Bud Light
  • Bud Light has launched a new “Texas Pack.”
Apparently the marketing geniuses at Anheuser-Busch InBev noticed that some Texans can be a little over-the-top when it comes to state pride.

The Belgium-based brewing conglomerate has launched a new “Texas Pack” of its Bud Light suds. The cans in said package pay tribute to the state with a conspicuous lone star — the emblem, not the rival beer brand, so calm down — on the front of each can.



“The pride Texans have for their beloved state is second to none, and our new Bud Light Texas pack is a symbol of that, allowing residents to authentically celebrate their roots, no matter which corner of the state they call home,” Bud Light Marketing Vice President Andy Goeler said in a release.

“From rodeos and two-stepping to cowboy boots and Tex-Mex, Texas has traditions and customs all their own and they deserve a beer which captures what makes the state they call home so special.”

Leave it to a beer company based in Europe and the Bud Light brand, housed in St. Louis, to reduce all Texans to two-stepping cowboys who shovel chili con carne-smothered enchiladas into their maws and down the front of their pearl-snap shirts.

The gimmicky new Texas bundles are available in 12-packs of 16-ounce aluminum bottles. The packaging also adorns 25-ounce cans. Naturally, they're only available in the Lone Star State. Yee fucking haw.

