Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 16, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Burger haven Fuddruckers to open new, 'non-traditional location' in San Antonio’s North Star Mall 

The new location is part of a 10-store expansion by the chain once based in the Alamo City.

By
click image Burger chain Fuddruckers will open a new store inside San Antonio’s North Star Mall. - INSTAGRAM / ALLOFSA
  • Instagram / allofsa
  • Burger chain Fuddruckers will open a new store inside San Antonio’s North Star Mall.
Officials with San Antonio-born burger chain Fuddruckers have targeted North Star Mall for one of 10 “non-traditional locations” they plan to open nationwide in coming months.

The eatery will bring approximately 150 new jobs to the shopping destination, according to an announcement from the company, now headquartered in Houston. It didn't reveal an opening date.



The new location is part of Fuddruckers' national expansion and partnership with Brookfield Properties, which develops and operates real-estate investments including mall foodservice spots.

Five of Fuddruckers' 10 new mall stores will be in the Lone Star State. However, the North Star Mall location is the only one planned for San Antonio.

The chain currently operates 85 U.S. locations. All three freestanding San Antonio stores — at 8602 Botts Lane, 9845 Interstate 10 West and 11654 Bandera Road — are listed as “temporarily closed” on the chain’s website. It’s unclear whether those locations will reopen.

Fuddruckers' longtime Alamo Plaza location recently closed to make room for Be Kind & Rewind, a new arcade bar set to open sometime this spring.

Founded by restaurateur Phil Romano, the chain went through a series of ownership changes in the late 1990s, which pulled its headquarters out of the Alamo City. It's current owner is Black Titan Franchise Systems LLC, which purchased it from the Luby's cafeteria chain.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star Pedro Pascal says San Antonio tacos reign over Austin's Read More

  2. San Antonio Uber Eats customers must pay fuel surcharges starting March 16 Read More

  3. Fiesta San Antonio foodie event Taste of the Republic returns, with new Southtown location Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Whataburger expands clothing line with wedding-focused duds Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Weathered Souls' first Girl Scout Cookie beer will hit H-E-B shelves this month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation