Burger haven Fuddruckers to open new, 'non-traditional location' in San Antonio’s North Star Mall 

Burger chain Fuddruckers will open a new store inside San Antonio’s North Star Mall.
Officials with San Antonio-born burger chain Fuddruckers have targeted North Star Mall for one of 10 “non-traditional locations” they plan to open nationwide in coming months.
The eatery will bring approximately 150 new jobs to the shopping destination, according to an announcement from the company, now headquartered in Houston. It didn't reveal an opening date.
The new location is part of Fuddruckers' national expansion and partnership with Brookfield Properties, which develops and operates real-estate investments including mall foodservice spots.
Five of Fuddruckers' 10 new mall stores will be in the Lone Star State. However, the North Star Mall location is the only one planned for San Antonio.
The chain currently operates 85 U.S. locations. All three freestanding San Antonio stores — at 8602 Botts Lane, 9845 Interstate 10 West and 11654 Bandera Road — are listed as “temporarily closed” on the chain’s website. It’s unclear whether those locations will reopen.
Fuddruckers' longtime Alamo Plaza location recently closed to make room for Be Kind & Rewind, a new arcade bar
set to open sometime this spring.
Founded by restaurateur Phil Romano, the chain went through a series of ownership changes in the late 1990s, which pulled its headquarters out of the Alamo City. It's current owner is Black Titan Franchise Systems LLC, which purchased it from the Luby's cafeteria chain.
