Butthole Surfers film, Great Christmas Light Fight: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

The San Antonio-born Butthole Surfers are the subject of a planned feature documentary.
As per usual, political shakedowns, shenanigans and stupidity still dominate newsfeeds, but a look at the Current
's most-read stories of the week suggests readers may just want to tune that shit out. And who can blame 'em?
The story that racked up the most reader traffic this week was about yet another local family winning a heap of cash on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight.
Also peppering the top 10 were a story on a documentary about scatological post-punkers the Butthole Surfers and a remembrance of Alamo City native, Monkee and all-around visionary Mike Nesmith.
But before anyone assumes Current
readers have given up noticing Texas' current state of dysfunction, our third most-read story was about the phrase "Welcome to Texas" trending — and not for reasons that Gov. Greg Abbott's Travel Texas office would approve. Yeehaw!
10. San Antonio dancer-turned-dress maker Lisa Perello returns to public eye with recent fashion show
9. As pandemic drags on, nearly every San Antonio school district tallied a drop in enrollment
8. New study names San Antonio fifth-best weekend getaway in the U.S.
7. Monkees singer-songwriter, media visionary and San Antonio native Mike Nesmith dead at 78
6. First cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have been detected in San Antonio area
5. Texas Monthly names Gov. Greg Abbott 'Bum Steer of the Year' and lambastes San Antonio idiots
4. San Antonio's 2022 New Year's Eve bash will feature fireworks, live music, a carnival and more
3. 'Welcome to Texas' is trending on Twitter, and not because folks like Abbott, blackouts or abortion bans
2. Feature-length documentary on San Antonio's infamous Butthole Surfers surpasses its fundraising goal
1. Yet another San Antonio-area family wins $50,000 on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight
