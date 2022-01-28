Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 28, 2022

Butthole Surfers, Substitute Teacher Bidding War: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

Gibby Haynes (left) and Paul Leary were the Butthole Surfers' two consistent members during its formative years in San Antonio.
  • Gibby Haynes (left) and Paul Leary were the Butthole Surfers’ two consistent members during its formative years in San Antonio.
Call us juvenile, but anytime we get to use the word "butthole" in a headline, it makes us happy. And we get even happier when that story is one of our most read of the week — as happened with writer Bill Baird's extensively researched oral history of the infamous psychedelic punk band the Butthole Surfers.

But weirdo noise rock wasn't the only thing that intrigued Current readers this week. Plenty also clicked on our story about the rising pay rates for substitute teachers in SA school districts and a local physician and inventor scoring a $250,000 investment from Dallas Mavs owner Marc Cuban on the show Shark Tank.



Throw in health news about local celeb Hispanic Elvis and the state of Texas letting the air out of the tires on San Antonio's long-planned Broadway revamp, and we've had one busy news week.

10. Bad Bunny hopping into San Antonio's Alamodome this September

9. State of Texas votes to block San Antonio's long-planned development of Broadway corridor

8. Texas school district the latest to fall victim to GOP-driven 'furry' hysteria

7. Bad Takes: COVID-19 disinformation spreader Joe Rogan is a perfect fit for Texas. Sadly.

6. San Antonio ISD sacks middle school math teacher over video said to show her striking a student

5. City of San Antonio to give away more than 2,000 fruit and nut trees at events scheduled through March

4. San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis released from hospital after battle with COVID-19

3. San Antonio inventor of 'hiccup straw' grabs $250,000 investment from Marc Cuban on Shark Tank

2. Before 'Pepper' and MTV: An oral history of the Butthole Surfers' San Antonio years

1. Alamo Heights ISD joins San Antonio's substitute teacher bidding war. Here's what districts pay.

