January 13, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

California comfort food spot Black Bear Diner plans Texas expansion, including San Antonio location 

By
California-based Black Bear Diner is planning a Texas expansion, including a San Antonio location.
  • Instagram / latapatia.foodie
  • California-based Black Bear Diner is planning a Texas expansion, including a San Antonio location.
It’s not just California residents that are flocking to Texas. A new comfort food spot based in the Sunshine State is also headed our way.

Redding, California-based Black Bear Diner will open its first Alamo City location this summer at 2707 SE Military Dr., serving up its “home-style comfort food classics” for breakfast, lunch and dinner, news site MySA reports.



The San Antonio location, which formerly housed short-lived Market Barbecue, is one of six corporate-owned locations planned for the Lone State State. Other future Texas locations include McAllen, Mesquite, Fort Worth and the Austin area, MySA reports.

The diner is known for its stick-to-your-ribs fare such as chicken fried steak benedict, homemade meatloaf and slow-cooked pot roast.

