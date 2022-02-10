Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 10, 2022

California rap supergroup Mount Westmore will slide into San Antonio's AT&T Center in April 

By
The group featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short is expected to drop its first album in March. - FACEBOOK / MOUNT WESTMORE
  • The group featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short is expected to drop its first album in March.
Supergroup Mount Westmore — featuring legendary West Coast emcees Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short — will roll into San Antonio's AT&T Center on Thursday, April 7.

The four hip-hop legends are expected to drop their first album as a quartet next month. The single "Big Subwoofer" debuted last fall.



General admission tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets become available this Friday at 10 a.m. For presale access, join the AT&T Center All Access List and select Rap & Hip Hop.

Prices unknown, 8 p.m., Thursday, April 7, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

