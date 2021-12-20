Cancun Cruz, Isis Romero, Texas Coast Poop: San Antonio Current's most read news stories of 2021

We hope no one expected 2021 to be a slower news year than the shitshow that was 2020. Because it wasn't.



Amid all the chaos, Current readers parsed our site for vital info on Texas' near-total abortion ban and the firing of a popular local TV news anchor who happens to share a name with an Egyptian goddess and superhero.



But it's also clear that folks craved something lighthearted, which explains why so many read a story on a local family winning ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight. Or why so many clicked on a piece about Tussaud's Waxworks removing its Trump figure because people just couldn't resist its punchable face.



Buckle up and get ready for a ride through the serious, the silly, the sad, the sublime and the strange that comprised the Current's biggest news stories of 2021.