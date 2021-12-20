Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 20, 2021 Slideshows » News

Cancun Cruz, Isis Romero, Texas Coast Poop: San Antonio Current's most read news stories of 2021 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
We hope no one expected 2021 to be a slower news year than the shitshow that was 2020. Because it wasn't.

Amid all the chaos, Current readers parsed our site for vital info on Texas' near-total abortion ban and the firing of a popular local TV news anchor who happens to share a name with an Egyptian goddess and superhero.

But it's also clear that folks craved something lighthearted, which explains why so many read a story on a local family winning ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight. Or why so many clicked on a piece about Tussaud's Waxworks removing its Trump figure because people just couldn't resist its punchable face.

Buckle up and get ready for a ride through the serious, the silly, the sad, the sublime and the strange that comprised the Current's biggest news stories of 2021. 
OF 20
PREV NEXT
20. Texas Governor signs new law requiring strip club employees and patrons to be at least 21
19. Just days after grand opening, San Antonio’s first Mochinut location closes temporarily
18. Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths
17. Here's where you can see fireworks in and around San Antonio on the Fourth of July
16. Black Rifle Coffee denounced extremists — and the far right is pissed
15. San Antonio's mural celebrating Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been painted over
14. San Antonio family wins $50,000 prize on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight
13. Ted Cruz falls asleep during presidential address, and Julián Castro can't resist jabbing him for it
12. After crushing women's right to choose, Greg Abbott says Texans have 'right to choose' not to get vaxxed
11. All kindergarten teachers at a North San Antonio elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19
Skip ad in
10. Court orders San Antonio Dairy Queen operator to pay $358,000 in back wages to its managers
9. A Texas Republican leader who repeatedly mocked masks and vaccines has died of COVID-19
8. Ted Cruz says leaked texts about his Cancun trip show how 'nasty' politics has become. Cry us a river.
7. San Antonio high school graduation walk goes viral after student shows off revealing dress under robe
6. Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it
5. San Antonio delivery driver gets fired after being caught on doorbell cam throwing pizza
4. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says
3. ICU doctor says Gov. Abbott's reaction to COVID diagnosis shows he's 'scared' of virus he downplays
2. The Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion ban
1. Isis Romero, 10 p.m. anchor for San Antonio's KSAT 12, announces her firing on Facebook
Skip ad in
More slideshows
Ted Cruz in Bondage, Skiing on I-10, Cat Poo Bandit: The weirdest Texas news stories of 2021
San Antonio Current Staff44 images
This historic San Antonio home is for sale, and it comes with the Yellow Rose Bed and Breakfast
San Antonio Current Staff26 images
This 1910 home for sale on San Antonio's South Side looks like it could be located in King William
San Antonio Current Staff35 images
San Antonio philanthropist, former Harte-Hanks CEO Larry D. Franklin is selling his longtime home
San Antonio Current Staff50 images
1/20
20. Texas Governor signs new law requiring strip club employees and patrons to be at least 21
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, Texas, 2021, most read, top stories, top news stories, top San Antonio stories, biggest San Antonio stories, biggest Texas news stories, year in review, Greg Abbott, abortion ban, Ted Cruz, Cancun, Texas abortion ban, Satanic Temple, Isis Romero, KSAT, KSAT 12, Donald Trump, Tussaud's Waxworks, Trump wax figure, COVID-19, coronavirus, Dairy Queen, Great Christmas Light Fight, right to choose, vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine, Becky Hammon, Becky Hammon mural, painted over, Black Rifle Coffee, far right, extremists, Sorry Antivaxxer, Mochinut, strip club law

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Analysis: Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden is doing 'nothing' at the border. Facts don't bear that out. Read More

  2. Bad Takes: The Texas Lottery is a losing proposition for ticket buyers — and for the state's schools Read More

  3. Need a COVID-19 test in San Antonio ahead of the holidays? Here's where they're available. Read More

  4. PETA buys San Antonio billboard a block from Petco store blasting the sale of birds as pets Read More

  5. Thousands of students at San Antonio's Alamo Colleges will have access to free textbooks next year Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation