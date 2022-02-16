Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 16, 2022 Food & Drink

Candy company launches taco truck-inspired jelly beans and we're not sure we like this idea 

Ahead of the Easter holiday, candy maker Brach’s has released a pack of jelly beans purportedly packed with flavors straight from your favorite taco truck.

Thanks. And WTF?



The new Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans feature flavors of margarita (OK), churro (nice), horchata (clever), salsa (ugh), guacamole (nasty) and beef taco (aww, fuck no). Which begs the question: just because you can, does that really mean you should?

Of course, this is the same company whose past attention-grabbing antics included Funfetti candy canes and Thanksgiving dinner-flavored jelly beans. So maybe we shouldn't be surprised. While flavors like margarita and horchata make plenty of sense in jelly bean form, we shudder to think about what a beef taco-flavored candy tastes like.

Brave souls looking to take part in the taco-party jelly beans can find 12-ounce bags at area Target stores.

