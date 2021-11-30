Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 30, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Capitol riot suspect who entered Air Force training in San Antonio has been arrested and charged 

By
click to enlarge Insurrectionists tangle with police during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Insurrectionists tangle with police during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
An Air Force recruit investigated while undergoing basic training in San Antonio for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been charged with attacking police, the Express-News reports.

Aiden Henry Bilyard, 19, was arrested last week in Raleigh, N.C., and faces charges of assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon, physical violence in a restricted building and civil disorder, according to a U.S. Justice Department statement.



The Cary, N.C. resident entered basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in July and was questioned by the FBI three weeks later about the U.S. Capitol attack, the Express-News reports. He was subsequently ejected from the service, according to the daily.

Bilyard was captured on video shot Jan. 6 at the Capitol discharging a canister of what's believed to be “bear spray,” an irritant rioters used on police officers, according to the Justice Department. Additional footage shows the suspect breaking a window with a bat and entering a Senate room, authorities also allege.

Bilyard was released pending further court proceedings, according to the Justice Department.

In the ten months since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, according to the Justice Department. Including Bilyard, at least seven of those people have ties to the San Antonio area, according to federal records.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Matthew McConaughey remains a political question mark as he steps back from Texas governor's race Read More

  2. New dog walking and boarding facility to open in San Antonio’s Pearl neighborhood Dec. 8 Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott remains silent on posthumous pardon for George Floyd Read More

  4. Bad Takes: Unpacking the truth around the University of Austin and its roster of 'cancelled' academics Read More

  5. Despite lack of teeth in new Texas power grid rules, Abbott says he'll 'guarantee' no failures this winter Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation