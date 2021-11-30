Capitol riot suspect who entered Air Force training in San Antonio has been arrested and charged 

click to enlarge
Insurrectionists tangle with police during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
An Air Force recruit investigated while undergoing basic training in San Antonio for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been charged with attacking police, the Express-News reports
Aiden Henry Bilyard, 19, was arrested last week in Raleigh, N.C., and faces charges of assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon, physical violence in a restricted building and civil disorder, according to a U.S. Justice Department statement
The Cary, N.C. resident entered basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in July and was questioned by the FBI three weeks later about the U.S. Capitol attack, the Express-News
reports. He was subsequently ejected from the service, according to the daily.
Bilyard was captured on video shot Jan. 6 at the Capitol discharging a canister of what's believed to be “bear spray,” an irritant rioters used on police officers, according to the Justice Department. Additional footage shows the suspect breaking a window with a bat and entering a Senate room, authorities also allege.
Bilyard was released pending further court proceedings, according to the Justice Department.
In the ten months since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, according to the Justice Department. Including Bilyard, at least seven of those people have ties to the San Antonio area, according to federal records
