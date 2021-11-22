Celebrate the holidays the San Antonio way with Las Nuevas Tamaleras at the Carver Center 

click to enlarge
Las Nuevas Tamaleras is a uniquely San Antonio holiday tradition.
A holiday tradition in San Antonio for over 25 years, Las Nuevas Tamaleras
is returning for a three-day engagement at the Carver Community Cultural Center on Dec. 2, 3 and 5.
In the play, Silvia, Josie and Patsy undergo a holiday rite of passage — their first attempt at a tamalada.
Following the tradition of the Dickensian classic A Christmas Carol
, the three women are joined by spirits of tamaladas past, who have been summoned by a candle lit by the nuevas tamaleras in hope of angelic aid.
Like the dour shades that shame miserly Ebeneezer Scrooge into sharing a pittance of his riches with the community, the jovial spirits of Doña Mercedes and Doña Juanita also have an agenda: they're engaged in a power struggle over whose recipe makes the best tamal.
The one-act comedy returns to the stage at the Carver's Jo Long Theatre, with general admission tickets to allow groups to space out within the audience as a COVID-19 safety measure.
$25, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry, (210) 207-7211, lastamaleras.com
