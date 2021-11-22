Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 22, 2021

Celebrate the holidays the San Antonio way with Las Nuevas Tamaleras at the Carver Center 

click to enlarge Las Nuevas Tamaleras is a uniquely San Antonio holiday tradition. - COURTESY OF BURRAS FINAS PRODUCTIONS
  • Courtesy of Burras Finas Productions
  • Las Nuevas Tamaleras is a uniquely San Antonio holiday tradition.
A holiday tradition in San Antonio for over 25 years, Las Nuevas Tamaleras is returning for a three-day engagement at the Carver Community Cultural Center on Dec. 2, 3 and 5.

In the play, Silvia, Josie and Patsy undergo a holiday rite of passage — their first attempt at a tamalada.



Following the tradition of the Dickensian classic A Christmas Carol, the three women are joined by spirits of tamaladas past, who have been summoned by a candle lit by the nuevas tamaleras in hope of angelic aid.

Like the dour shades that shame miserly Ebeneezer Scrooge into sharing a pittance of his riches with the community, the jovial spirits of Doña Mercedes and Doña Juanita also have an agenda: they're engaged in a power struggle over whose recipe makes the best tamal.

The one-act comedy returns to the stage at the Carver's Jo Long Theatre, with general admission tickets to allow groups to space out within the audience as a COVID-19 safety measure.

$25, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry, (210) 207-7211, lastamaleras.com.

