Celebs including Giancarlo Esposito head to San Antonio this weekend for Big Texas Comicon 

This year's celebrity guests include Giancarlo Esposito, of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame.

Nearly two years since the last major comic convention took place in San Antonio, Big Texas Comicon is opening its doors to fans of all things pop culture and hoping to set a new precedent for any of the other locally produced shows to do the same moving forward.This year, con co-founder Fred Hernandez and his crew are bringing out a mix of actors and artists, including Giancarlo Esposito (TV’s), Doug Jones (), Martin Kove (TV’s), Holly Marie Combs (TV’s), David Koechner () and Richard Cabral (TV’s).Face masks are required inside the convention center, so don’t be a dick about it. If you’re planning on cosplaying this year, why not go as Scorpion or Sub-Zero from, that way the face mask is part of the costume? No, going as Zorro wouldn’t cut it, but going as Iron Man might give you extra protection.Of course, we’re being facetious. Just play by the rules, so we can continue to have nice things.