December 15, 2021 Music » Concert Announcements

Central Texas music gathering Float Fest will return in 2022 after a three-year hiatus 

By
click to enlarge Central Texas music festival Float Fest has announced a 2022 return. - KATRINA BARBER FOR FLOAT FEST
  • Katrina Barber for Float Fest
  • Central Texas music festival Float Fest has announced a 2022 return.
Float Fest, an event that combines live music with the Texas tradition of floating down a lazy river, will return in 2022 following a three-year lapse, organizers said Wednesday.

The gathering will take place July 23-24 in a new location. The 765-acre private ranch near the town of Gonzales will offer more camping options, floating accessibility, additional parking and "enhanced" spaces where fans can enjoy the music, according to a release from the promoters.



Float Fest organizers said more than 25 bands will perform on two stages but didn't release lineup details. Past headliners have included Weezer, Tame Impala, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Cage The Elephant.

The festival was cancelled in 2019 due to weather issues, scrapped again in 2020 as the pandemic shut down large gatherings and organizers never pulled together a 2021 installment.

Float Fest's new site is located a hour from both Austin and San Antonio, directly off U.S. Highway 183. Those who don’t fancy a mini-road trip can make use of the event's shuttle service, which will cart attendees to and from both cities.

Guests will be able to arrive as early as Friday, July 22 for camping and floating the river ahead of the fest. Festivalgoers will have access to 2 miles of the Guadalupe River for private floating between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the event.

Ticket and music lineup information will be forthcoming, according to organizers.

