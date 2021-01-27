No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Paid Content »

Trending

Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Artist José Villalobos shines light on a gay bracero in new Artpace exhibition
San Antonio filmmaker served as cinematographer for Sundance dark comedy set in Mormon church
Hitting Bottom: How the pandemic is upending San Antonio’s hospitality industry
During the tourism slump, San Antonio should kick its addiction to incentivizing downtown hotels
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Paid Content

Most Popular

  1. Finding the Silver Lining in the Dark Cloud of Covid-19 Read More

  2. Online Psychics Reading: Best Free Love Psychic Reading Online By Phone Call, Chat Or Live Video Read More

  3. DentaFend Reviews - Consumer Report on DentaFend for Oral Health. Read More

  4. 5 BEST CBD Dog Treats & Biscuits (2021) Read More

  5. Phenq Review: An Active Solution for Fat Burning Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation