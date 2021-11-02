Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 02, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Chef behind downtown San Antonio pizza joint Playland to open subterranean late night spot 

click image Playcave will serve breakfast and brunch fare into the wee hours of the morning. - INSTAGRAM / PLAYLANDPIZZA
  • Playcave will serve breakfast and brunch fare into the wee hours of the morning.
Night owls who begrudgingly occupy Whataburger drive-thru lines after an evening of imbibing should gird their loins for a more food-focused option in Playcave, coming soon.

Local chef Stefan Bowers will soon open Playcave, a basement-level club that will serve breakfast and brunch fare into the wee hours of the morning. The chef took to social media Tuesday to share the news, posting a screenshot of the space’s application with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for late-night mixed beverages.



Bowers — the culinary mind behind downtown San Antonio pizza joint Playland, swanky Southtown seafood spot Rebelle and irreverent smashburger pop-up Pumpers — said in the post that Playcave will serve breakfast and brunch items similar to popular late-night spot Waffle House.

The big difference? Playcave will serve boozy nightcaps alongside the breakfast offerings.

The post noted operating hours after opening — which Bowers expects to be in less than two months — will be Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

In March of this year, Bowers became the sole owner of the Playland property after an agreement with opening business partner Andrew Goodman. The space under the pizzeria has been operating as an event space dubbed Below, though it is unclear whether Playcave will occupy that space.

The Current reached out to Bowers for more details, but had not heard back by press time.

