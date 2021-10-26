Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 26, 2021

Chefs John Brand and Kelly Daughety to represent San Antonio at Italian Truffle Fair next month 

By
click image Chefs Kelly Daughety (left) and John Brand and will represent San Antonio at the international Alba White Truffle Fair in Alba, Italy next month. - INSTAGRAM / THEHOTELEMMA
  • Instagram / thehotelemma
  • Chefs Kelly Daughety (left) and John Brand and will represent San Antonio at the international Alba White Truffle Fair in Alba, Italy next month.
A pair of local chefs will introduce Italy to puro San Antonio cuisine as they combine South Texas ingredients with pricy white truffles as part the international Alba White Truffle Fair next month.

John Brand and Kelly Daughety are two of six chefs selected to represent San Antonio as a Creative City of Gastronomy over the next two years. As part of that duty, they participate in United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) events such as the Italian truffle fair which takes place Nov. 7.



Midwest-born Brand will showcase San Antonio at the international event with local ingredients such as maize sourced from the farm at Mission San Juan, one of the historic San Antonio Missions. He'll prepare South Texas quail with mustang grapes, sweet potato gnocchi and dulce de batata, hoja santa, pecan ricotta and Indian popping-corn polenta — a dish crated to salute our city’s cultural heritage and indigenous roots.

“The food prepared in this dish is sourced and inspired from the indigenous old-world ingredients from the San Antonio Missions World Heritage site,” Brand said in a release. “It was important for me to show San Antonio’s culinary history and traditions, so that people from other parts of the world could experience ... the confluence of cultures that San Antonio is known for today.”

Brand currently serves as Culinary Director of Hotel Emma at Pearl, overseeing its many culinary outlets — among them, its signature restaurant Supper, in-house market Larder and craft-cocktail bar Sternewirth.

Daughety, chef and nutrition education coordinator for the San Antonio Food Bank, will join Brand in Alba as his commis — or assistant — chef.

The SA culinary pros will participate in the portion of the truffle fair dedicated to the preparation and appreciation of the edible fungus that grows underground in the Périgord region of France. Each slice of the rare — and crazy expensive — ingredient offers distinct earthy, gamey aromas to whatever dish it accompanies.

As a UNESCO Creative City, San Antonio among a group of international metros committed to developing partnerships that strengthen participation in cultural life and integrates culture in urban development plans.

