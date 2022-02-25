Chick-fil-A will open store in downtown San Antonio's Rand Building 

click image
Chick-fil-A has built a cult-like following for its breaded nuggets.
If "religious liberty" in the form of breaded chicken
is your snack of choice, take note: Chick-fil-A is heading to downtown San Antonio.
The Rand Building, at 110 E. Houston Street, is the planned address for the newest installment of the fried yardbird chain, MySA reports
. And this new store is going to be huge.
Upon completion, the downtown unit will one of the largest in Chick-fil-As in Texas, surpassing the footprint of the new-ish 5,000-square-foot Leon Springs location
by 1,000 additional square feet, according to the news site.
"While we're still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location in the San Antonio area," the company said in an email to MySA. "We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of San Antonio and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."
Chick-fil-A was unable to provide an opening date, according to the story.
The Rand, located at 129 Soledad St., also houses collaborative co-working space Geekdom. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Rosella coffee shop also operated on the first floor. It's unclear from state regulatory filings whether the Chick-fil-A will occupy the former Rosella space.
