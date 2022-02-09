Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone to open San Antonio store near Monte Vista 

click image Instagram / chickncone

Chick'nCone's proprietary fried chicken-filled waffle cones are coming to San Antonio.

San Antonio chicken-and-waffle aficionados will soon have a new spot to frequent — this one with a twist on the comfort food classic.Pennsylvania-based chain Chick'nCone plans to bring its proprietary fried chicken-filled waffle cones — yep, the kind used at ice cream parlors — to the Alamo City's Monte Vista neighborhood later this spring.A Chick'nCone restaurant will go into retail space at 223 E. Hildebrand Ave., near Bexar Kolache Company and Volare Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing estimates an April completion date for the store.Chick’nCone’s main draw is its selection of crispy, hand-rolled waffle cones filled with fried chicken tenders — a handheld meal the company calls “Instagrammable.” The tenders can be tossed in the chain’s six sauces, including ranch, maple-cinnamon barbecue and spicy South American peri peri.The chain's sides include fries, macaroni and Cajun-spiced corn in a cup, and it also whips up milkshakes. Some franchise spots offer adult beverages including frozen mimosas and beer, but it’s unclear whether the Monte Vista location is one of those.The forthcoming San Antonio location appears to be part of a “rapid” expansion touted on Chick'nCone's website. The chain is adding brick-and-mortar and mobile locations in New York, Colorado, Texas, Kentucky and Dubai.