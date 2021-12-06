Children's Ballet of San Antonio performance of Nutcracker will include holiday market 

click to enlarge Alexander Devora Photography

This year's production of the Nutcracker is condensed to 90 minutes to make it accessible to audiences of all ages.

The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is back with its annual production of— this time with an immersive twist.Combining multiple holiday traditions into one, this year’s performances at the Lila Cockrell Theatre will also feature a holiday market, “magical makeovers,” photos with Santa and the Nutcracker cast, among more family-friendly diversions.To make Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet accessible even to the “tiniest attendees,” the performance has been condensed to an hour-and-a-half runtime.The pre-show market will include dress-up items as well as hair stylists and makeup artists on hand to transform little ones into “regal royals for a glittering good time.”The holiday market and photos with Santa will open one hour prior to each performance.