China-based Ten Second Yunnan noodle shop makes debut in Northeast San Antonio 

A China-based restaurant chain is now doling out lightning-speed noodle bowls in San Antonio's northeastern suburb of Selma.Ten Second Yunnan Rice Noodle Shop is known for serving — you guessed it — Chinese rice noodles in a variety of broths including spicy Szechuan, pork, chicken and hot-and-sour. The chain prides itself on getting its noods to customers super hot and super fast.David Elder, host of KSAT'sTV show, shared the news Tuesday on Facebook, saying the shop had been in quiet operation for a couple of months. However, it only recently acquired all the bowls and ingredients needed to offer its extensive menu.Ten Second Yunnan is an extension of popular noodle chain Shi Miao Dao, which operates more than 750 shops in China and is expanding into North America. So far, its U.S. outposts include Detroit, Michigan; Aurora, Illinois; and Katy, Texas.SA’s location from the noodle venture is now open at 8222 Agora Parkway, Suite 148, inside Selma's Forum Shopping Center. Its website gives its operating hours as Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.