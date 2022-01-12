Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 12, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

China-based Ten Second Yunnan noodle shop makes debut in Northeast San Antonio 

By
click image Ten Second Yunnan Rice Noodle Shop is now open in the nearby suburb of Selma. - INSTAGRAM / AUS10EATS
  • Instagram / aus10eats
  • Ten Second Yunnan Rice Noodle Shop is now open in the nearby suburb of Selma.
A China-based restaurant chain is now doling out lightning-speed noodle bowls in San Antonio's northeastern suburb of Selma.

Ten Second Yunnan Rice Noodle Shop is known for serving — you guessed it — Chinese rice noodles in a variety of broths including spicy Szechuan, pork, chicken and hot-and-sour. The chain prides itself on getting its noods to customers super hot and super fast.



David Elder, host of KSAT's Elder Eats TV show, shared the news Tuesday on Facebook, saying the shop had been in quiet operation for a couple of months. However, it only recently acquired all the bowls and ingredients needed to offer its extensive menu.

Ten Second Yunnan is an extension of popular noodle chain Shi Miao Dao, which operates more than 750 shops in China and is expanding into North America. So far, its U.S. outposts include Detroit, Michigan; Aurora, Illinois; and Katy, Texas.

SA’s location from the noodle venture is now open at 8222 Agora Parkway, Suite 148, inside Selma's Forum Shopping Center. Its website gives its operating hours as Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lauded San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman hands over reins of Signature restaurant at La Cantera Read More

  2. Relocated San Antonio ramen shop Kimura reopening Tuesday north of downtown Read More

  3. North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles set to open San Antonio stores Read More

  4. 5th Annual Texas Whiskey Festival scheduled for May 13-14, and tickets are now on sale Read More

  5. Be Nice or Leave: Why diners should show understanding as restaurants face staffing issues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation