Chipotle opens two new San Antonio stores with drive-thru 'Chipotlanes' 

Burrito chain Chipotle has opened two new San Antonio locations, both boasting a new feature: Chipotlanes. Yes, the punny term refers to drive-thru lanes that that let diners pick up orders without leaving their cars. How novel!The first SA Chipotle with the new feature — a Southside spot at 2741 SW Military Dr. — opened Monday. A second with drive-thru capabilities opened Tuesday at 6302 FM 78 in the city's Northeast quadrant. A third Chipotlane location at 3155 SW Military Dr. in Southeast San Antonio will begin rolling burritos in coming months .The two Southwest Military locations are significant in that Chipotle operates 14 San Antonio stores, but not one was located south of U.S. Highway 90 until this week.Both new locations are open 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.