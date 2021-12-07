Christmas movie or not, Die Hard is screening at San Antonio's Peacock Alley Friday 

click to enlarge Twentieth Century Fox

Die Hard was reportedly pitched as "Rambo in an office building."

If you’re on social media, you’ve seen the “It’s not Christmas until I see Hans Gruber fall from Nakatomi Tower” meme.The good news is that big day can become official with 15 days to spare! Yes, your favorite “Is it a Christmas movie or not?” classic is here, and on the big (outdoor) screen to boot.was released in 1988, right at the height of leading man Bruce Willis’s career.Dealing a blow to the whole “It’s a Christmas movie” perspective, the film was originally released in July, placing it squarely in summer popcorn-movie territory.The film was reportedly pitched as “in an office building,” though it’s since grown in stature, with critics pointing to the relative vulnerability of Willis’ character, John McClane. The movie also stars the sorely missed Alan Rickman, in full mustache-twirling mode as villain Gruber.has since spawned four sequels, though none of them matched the staying power of the original.Yippy ki-yay, mofos.