December 07, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Christmas movie or not, Die Hard is screening at San Antonio's Peacock Alley Friday 

click to enlarge Die Hard was reportedly pitched as "Rambo in an office building." - TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX
  • Twentieth Century Fox
  • Die Hard was reportedly pitched as "Rambo in an office building."
If you’re on social media, you’ve seen the “It’s not Christmas until I see Hans Gruber fall from Nakatomi Tower” meme.

The good news is that big day can become official with 15 days to spare! Yes, your favorite “Is it a Christmas movie or not?” classic is here, and on the big (outdoor) screen to boot.



Die Hard was released in 1988, right at the height of leading man Bruce Willis’s career.

Dealing a blow to the whole “It’s a Christmas movie” perspective, the film was originally released in July, placing it squarely in summer popcorn-movie territory.

The film was reportedly pitched as “Rambo in an office building,” though it’s since grown in stature, with critics pointing to the relative vulnerability of Willis’ character, John McClane. The movie also stars the sorely missed Alan Rickman, in full mustache-twirling mode as villain Gruber.

Die Hard has since spawned four sequels, though none of them matched the staying power of the original.

Yippy ki-yay, mofos.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Peacock Alley, 110 Broadway, (210) 225-3862, centrosanantonio.org.

