Cinematic Spillover: Short Reviews of Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Auggie and Corporate Animals 

Here are a few short reviews of movies that will be released on Netflix or on VOD platforms September 20.
Auggie
If the dry, mockumentary-style humor of the Zack Galifianakis-hosted web talk show Between Two Ferns tickles your fancy, Between Two Ferns: The Movie will likely do the same, but it’ll take a little longer to hit all the right spots. As some might’ve guessed, it just wasn’t a good idea to change the Ferns format from hilarious three to six-minute online episodes on the Funny or Die website to an inconsistently funny feature film. Directed and co-written by Scott Aukerman, who co-created the original web series, BTF:TM is at its best when Zack does exactly what he does on the shorter web versions – interview celebrities in the most awkward and obnoxious ways possible. In film form, there are plenty of laughs when Zack sits down with stars like Matthew McConaughey (spelled Matthew McConnogay on screen in perfect Fern fashion), Keanu Reeves (Keanu Reefs), David Letterman (David Lettersmen) and Brie Larson (Brie Lars’ Son), who drops the biggest laugh-out-loud burn in the movie when Zack makes fun of her Captain Marvel character. Besides the solid interview segments, BTF:TM pads its 82-minute run time with a story about Zack and his crew taking their show on the road after their public access studio floods. Their final destination: Los Angeles, where Funny or Die video website founder Will Ferrell awaits to give Zack his own network TV talk show if he is able to fulfill his contract and deliver 10 new Fern episodes. It’s a good thing Netflix provides an option on your phone to fast forward in 10-second increments. Just keep tapping on the button until you see misspelled celebrity names … and two ferns on each side of your cell. And don’t forget to stay for the outtakes, which end up being the most entertaining part of the movie, mostly because of Zack’s full-throat wheeze. Between Two Ferns: The movie debuts on Netflix September 20. 2.5 out of 5 stars (not recommended)
Director Patrick Brice, who did a noteworthy job blending wit and horror in his films Creep and Creep 2, doesn’t take full advantage of his talented cast in Corporate Animals, a dark comedy that plays out like one of those reality shows where all the characters annoy each other (and the viewer) until they all crack one by one. Demi Moore (Margin Call) stars as Lucy, an egocentric CEO of an edible cutlery company who drags her employees to a team-building retreat only to get them trapped in an underground cave where they are forced into cannibalism. If that doesn’t sound like a hilarious scenario on paper, it’s only because screenwriter Sam Bain’s (Four Lions) random gags feel like a desperate attempt to be shocking. Even though Corporate Animals is only clocked at 86 minutes, the last act is devastatingly dull. Comedians like Jessica Williams (Booksmart), Karan Soni (Deadpool), Nasim Pedrad (Aladdin), Martha Kelly (TV’s Baskets) and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Cedar Rapids) deserve better material. Corporate Animals hits VOD platforms September 20. 2 out of 5 stars (not recommended)
