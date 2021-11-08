Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 08, 2021 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Citing LGBTQ-themed books, Gov. Greg Abbott demands removal of 'pornography' from Texas schools 

By
Gov. Greg Abbott cited only two examples when he asked Texas education agencies to root out "pornography" in public schools: both deal with LGBTQ+ issues. - INSTAGRAM / @GOVABBOTT
  • Instagram / @govabbott
  • Gov. Greg Abbott cited only two examples when he asked Texas education agencies to root out "pornography" in public schools: both deal with LGBTQ+ issues.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has fired off a letter asking Texas education agencies remove books from schools he described as "pornography," specifically citing a pair of memoirs about LGBTQ+ characters that include frank descriptions of sex.

Abbott's letter to the Texas Education Agency, Texas State Library and Archives Commission and State Board of Education comes days after he directed a missive at the Texas Association of School Boards asking it to expurgate porn and "inappropriate content" in public schools. In a response shared by Texas Tribune state politics reporter Cassi Pollock, TASB told Abbott it had no regulatory authority to carry out such a purge.



"Instead of addressing the concerns of parents and shielding Texas children from pornography in public schools, the Texas Association of School Boards has attempted to wash its hands clean of the issue by abdicating any and all responsibility in the matter," Abbott wrote in his latest letter.

While the governor's new letter is sparse on details about what he considers pornographic or inappropriate, the two examples he provides are both books with LGBTQ+ themes.

Abbott cites complaints that North Texas' Keller ISD received about the library book Gender Queer: a Memoir by Maia Kobabe. The district ultimately removed the memoir, citing its "inappropriate images."

Abbott also mentioned In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado, another memoir by an LGBTQ+ author. In that case, Central Texas' Leander ISD removed the book because it described "overtly sexual and pornographic acts," he wrote.

The governor's letters come after another Republican lawmaker, Texas State Rep. Matt Krause, demanded that schools purge their libraries and classrooms of 850 books he deemed inappropriate, many of which deal with racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights and gender issues, or are written by people of color or LGBTQ+ individuals.

In an interview with CNN, Deborah Caldwell-Stone, head of the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, said the last two months have brought an upsurge in challenges to books written by LGBTQ+ and minority authors.

"In September of 2021, we saw a 60% increase in challenges year to year from the previous year," Caldwell-Stone told the cable news network. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Most Popular

  1. After February freeze, San Antonio must break its addiction to CPS Energy’s revenues Read More

  2. Study: unvaccinated Texans were 20 times more likely to die during September COVID-19 surge Read More

  3. San Antonio Police Department says it's suspended an officer over alleged domestic violence incident Read More

  4. Bad Takes: Ineptitude and corruption explain Democrats' recent losses, not 'wokeness' Read More

  5. In what may be his next Cancun moment, Ted Cruz says Big Bird spreads 'government propaganda' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation