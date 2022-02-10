Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 10, 2022

City council votes to send $1.2 billion bond package to San Antonio voters in May 

click to enlarge The proposed renovation of Sunken Garden Theater, depicted in this rendering, is one of the projects included in the bond package council voted to send to San Antonio voters. - COURTESY IMAGE / OJT ARCHITECTS
  • Courtesy Image / OJT Architects
  • The proposed renovation of Sunken Garden Theater, depicted in this rendering, is one of the projects included in the bond package council voted to send to San Antonio voters.
San Antonio City Council voted unanimously Thursday to put a $1.2 billion municipal bond package — the largest in the city's history — before voters later this spring.

Six separate bond propositions will appear on the May 7 ballot, covering a total of 183 municipal projects. Those six proposals include:
  • $472 million for streets, bridges and sidewalks
  • $272 million for parks and recreation improvements
  • $170 million for drainage and flood control
  • $150 million for affordable housing
  • $78 million for public safety
  • $58 million for libraries and cultural facilities
Among the improvements included in the package are 21 miles of new linear greenway trails and upgrades to nearly a third of city parks, including $5 million for the renovation of Brackenridge Park's historic Sunken Garden Theater.



The housing bond would be used to remedy homelessness and help neighborhoods struggling with high eviction and home demolition rates.

