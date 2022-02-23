City of San Antonio will push back decision on Brackenridge trees, hold three public-input meetings 

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez confers with activists before his news conference Wednesday in Brackenridge Park.



During the delay, city staff will also work up a concrete plan for repairing the wall and other structures, something they didn't do before moving ahead on plans to remove the trees, McKee-Rodriguez said.



City staff have defended the removal plan, saying they only targeted trees that threaten historic structures. They promised to plant 219 new trees in the park to offset the environmental effects.



When asked about the whether parts of the wall could be moved — something staff argues would violate state historic-preservation rules — McKee-Rodriguez said he doesn't see protecting the trees or keeping the wall as an either-or proposition.



"Over the next few months, we'll have the opportunity for community engagement, and I think where the community sets the priority will take precedence," he said.



While the councilman called the delay a "victory," activists said they're prepared to push back at staff's insistence that they must remove trees to carry out the $7.75 million in planned park improvements.



"This is just a delay to keep us quiet," said Rose Hill, president of the Government Hill Alliance. "We're not stopping. The battle is just beginning."



Speaking after McKee-Rodriguez, Native American activist Laura Rios Ramirez said a transparent public discussion will benefit both residents and the birds that rely on the trees for their habitat. It will also honor those who have enjoyed the land for generations, she added.



"By disrupting and displacing these trees, it represents the displacement of our people, all of the things that have been done to us," she sad. "What we're really talking about is repairing and healing the various ways in which our communities have been harmed."



