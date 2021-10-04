Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 04, 2021 News » San Antonio News

City rejects proposal from San Antonio's police union, saying it would weaken disciplinary recourse 

Discipline has been a sticking point in contract talks between the city and SAPD. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
  Discipline has been a sticking point in contract talks between the city and SAPD.
During contract talks, city officials rejected a police union proposal they said puts the burden on the city to show why officers fired for disciplinary problems shouldn't be reinstated, according to the San Antonio Report.

The rejection came Friday during the first talks between the two sides since the San Antonio Police Officers Association's existing labor contract expired on September 30, the online publication reports.



Negotiations are ongoing as SAPD officers work under an evergreen clause that permits most terms of their expired contract to continue for up to eight years.

Discipline has been a sticking point in contract talks, with both sides unwilling to give up major concessions.

In the wake of nationwide police brutality protests and a local referendum that proposed stripping the local union of its collective bargaining power, the city wants to limit the power of third-party arbitrators to put officers with bad disciplinary records back on the streets.

Both sides are expected to meet again on October 8.

