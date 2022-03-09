Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 09, 2022

Classic Theatre of San Antonio's latest production is a 21st century sequel to an 1879 classic play 

click to enlarge A Doll's House Part 2 picks up 15 years after the ending of the original 1879 play. - SIGGI RAGNAR
  • A Doll's House Part 2 picks up 15 years after the ending of the original 1879 play.
The sequel to Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House picks up 15 years after the 1879 play's heralded ending — and was written well over a hundred years later by a different playwright.

Ibsen's original story follows Nora Helmer, a Norwegian woman living with her husband and children as an ideal 19th-century wife. She attempts to follow opportunity but finds that difficult in a world dominated by men. By the end of the play — 142-year spoiler alert! — Nora leaves her belittling husband behind to pursue a life she can live for herself rather than others.



A Doll's House Part 2, written by American playwright Lucas Hnath, catches up with Nora and her accomplishments in the 15 years since she left her husband — and notes the troublesome response she faces from people of her past. The 2017 Broadway production was nominated for eight Tony Awards, and Laurie Metcalf snagged the win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

The Classic Theatre's run will include a March 25 showing with American Sign Language interpreters located near the stage for audience members who are deaf or hard of hearing.

$24-$39, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday March 10-27, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.

