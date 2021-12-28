Comedian Ali Siddiq counts down to New Year's at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this week 

Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

Siddiq's 10 p.m. show on Friday is a special New Year's Eve countdown show.

Houston-based comic Ali Siddiq brings a range of experiences to the stage.He began to develop his comedy style while serving time in a Hondo prison for cocaine trafficking, and he pulled from these experiences in the 2015 Comedy Central series. A portion of that story — including the phrase “Mexican got boots!” — became a smash hit on YouTube. While going viral upped his profile, Siddiq got his first big break on HBO’sin 2008.By 2017, he was ready to follow in the footsteps of one Johnny Cash by performing for currently incarcerated inmates. The resulting special,, featured the comic performing to a larger group as well as interacting with inmates in cells and with prison officials.“I think it gave them a perspective that this wasn’t the end,” he said. “You can get out of this with the right mental fortitude and be the same as me.”