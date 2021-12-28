Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 28, 2021

Comedian Ali Siddiq counts down to New Year's at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this week 

Siddiq's 10 p.m. show on Friday is a special New Year's Eve countdown show. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Siddiq's 10 p.m. show on Friday is a special New Year's Eve countdown show.
Houston-based comic Ali Siddiq brings a range of experiences to the stage.

He began to develop his comedy style while serving time in a Hondo prison for cocaine trafficking, and he pulled from these experiences in the 2015 Comedy Central series This Is Not Happening. A portion of that story — including the phrase “Mexican got boots!” — became a smash hit on YouTube. While going viral upped his profile, Siddiq got his first big break on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in 2008.



By 2017, he was ready to follow in the footsteps of one Johnny Cash by performing for currently incarcerated inmates. The resulting special, Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars, featured the comic performing to a larger group as well as interacting with inmates in cells and with prison officials.

“I think it gave them a perspective that this wasn’t the end,” he said. “You can get out of this with the right mental fortitude and be the same as me.”

$64-$320, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. (New Year’s countdown show) Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

