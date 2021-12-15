Comedian and actor Felipe Esparza swings into San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday 

click to enlarge Enkrypt Los Angeles

Felipe Esparza will perform two shows at the Tobin on Friday.

Like any number of successful comics, Felipe Esparza straddles the line between comedy and acting.You may know him from Netflix’s, Adult Swim’sor NBC’s. Or maybe you caught his podcastHey, it could you checked out his dual-language comedy performance on Netflixor maybe his 2017 HBO special. Or maybe you’re even thinking back to when he wonin 2010.Born in Sinaloa, Mexico, Esparza’s family immigrated to California without documents, though it took three tries before they succeeded. Two failed attempts resulted in detention and deportation. His work in comedy, which he aspires to keep relatable to audiences and their lives, began after a trip to rehab in 1994.