December 15, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Comedian and actor Felipe Esparza swings into San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday 

By
click to enlarge Felipe Esparza will perform two shows at the Tobin on Friday. - ENKRYPT LOS ANGELES
  • Enkrypt Los Angeles
  • Felipe Esparza will perform two shows at the Tobin on Friday.
Like any number of successful comics, Felipe Esparza straddles the line between comedy and acting.

You may know him from Netflix’s Gentrified, Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show or NBC’s Superstore. Or maybe you caught his podcast What’s Up Fool?



Hey, it could you checked out his dual-language comedy performance on Netflix Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones or maybe his 2017 HBO special Translate This. Or maybe you’re even thinking back to when he won Last Comic Standing in 2010.

Born in Sinaloa, Mexico, Esparza’s family immigrated to California without documents, though it took three tries before they succeeded. Two failed attempts resulted in detention and deportation. His work in comedy, which he aspires to keep relatable to audiences and their lives, began after a trip to rehab in 1994.

$32.50-$60, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

