Comedian and actor George Lopez brings his OMG HI comedy tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre 

Demand was so high that Lopez added additional shows to his stop in San Antonio.
Not just a stalwart on the comedy scene, George Lopez has been an icon in the Latinx community for two decades. He is arguably best known for his accurately named sitcom, George Lopez
, but he’s also been at least on the periphery of TV almost constantly, including as a talk show host and an NFL commentator.
A recent announcement confirmed he’ll have yet another a new series Lopez vs. Lopez
, this one helmed by the producer of The Conners
. Lopez also made the jump to the big screen through roles in the Beverly Hills Chihuahua
series and The Adventures of Shark Girl and Lava Boy 3-D
.
But, at the end of the day, Lopez’s essence is comedy, and the fact that extra shows had to be added to accommodate demand for his upcoming San Antonio appearance is a testament to his enduring appeal.
After being raised by his grandparents, he started performing standup in the late ’90s, partly drawing on his experiences growing up Latino. Once he became a circuit regular, he was approached by Sandra Bullock about TV, which led to his eponymous series.
The rest is, as they say, history.
$40.50-$245, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
