January 25, 2022

Comedian and actor Tom Segura brings stand-up tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre 

By
Tom Segura is performing two back-to-back stand-up shows at the Majestic on Thursday.
  • Courtesy of Robyn Van Swank
  • Tom Segura is performing two back-to-back stand-up shows at the Majestic on Thursday.
Successful with the podcast Your Mom’s House, which he co-hosts with his wife Christina P., Tom Segura was a regional finalist on Last Comic Standing 2.

He has hosted four specials for Netflix, the most recent of which, Ball Hog, premiered in March of 2020.



As an actor, he appeared in the 2018 film Instant Family with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

Like all of us, Segura has had personal struggles. However, it’s safe to say his are different, given that he fell into a coma at age 18 following an overdose of the depressant GHB.

$79, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

