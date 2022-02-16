Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 16, 2022

Comedian Drew Lynch posts up at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Saturday 

click to enlarge Comedian Drew Lynch first hit it big on America's Got Talent. - COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
  • Comedian Drew Lynch first hit it big on America's Got Talent.
Stand-up comedian Drew Lynch earned his time in the spotlight when he was featured on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent in 2015.

After grabbing second place, the Indianapolis-born funnyman, who performs with a stutter, went on to land a role on the TV series Maron, starring Marc Maron, and he also got the opportunity to entertain an audience on the late-night show Conan.



Today, Lynch has a vlog with two million subscribers who tune in to hear him talk about his life with his service dog Stella. He also released his first album, Concussed, on YouTube last year. In the special, Lynch jokes about how every time there’s news about an asteroid hurling through space, people always describe it as being “the size of Texas.” He deadpans: “We don’t care that it’s the size of Texas – just so long as it hits Texas.”

Lynch also jokes that he’s been accused of faking his speech impediment, likely because he talks about it on stage. “If you see someone in a wheelchair at the bank, you’re like, ‘Oh, that person is disabled,’” Lynch said. “But if you see someone in a wheelchair at Disneyland, you’re like, ‘That bitch is cutting!’”

$25-$35, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

