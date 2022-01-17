Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 17, 2022

Comedian Fortune Feimster brings 2 Sweet 2 Salty stand-up tour to San Antonio on Thursday 

By
click to enlarge Fortune Feimster brings her live tour to the Tobin Center Thursday. - COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
  • Fortune Feimster brings her live tour to the Tobin Center Thursday.
There’s busy and there’s busy. Comedienne Fortune Feimster falls in the latter category.

Most prominently, her one-hour special Sweet & Salty is streaming on Netflix, where she also stars with David Spade on The Netflix Afterparty. Beyond that, she’s done her standup thing on Conan and Seth Myers.



It all began for Feimster when she hung out as a panelist on Chelsea Lately, though she followed this up with appearances on, well, everything! And that’s no exaggeration, as she’s showed up on Dear White People, Drunk History, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Glee, 2 Broke Girls and The L Word: Generation Q.

As if all that wasn’t enough, she also hosts the podcast Sincerely Fortune with her partner Jax. And there’s more! She appears every morning with Tom Papa on Sirius XM’s What A Joke With Papa and Fortune.

Yeah, that qualifies as a lot. No wonder she gets salty. How she finds time to be sweet, we’ll never know.

$29.50-$49.50, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

