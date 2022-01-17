Comedian Fortune Feimster brings 2 Sweet 2 Salty stand-up tour to San Antonio on Thursday 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Fortune Feimster brings her live tour to the Tobin Center Thursday.

There’s busy and there’s busy. Comedienne Fortune Feimster falls in the latter category.Most prominently, her one-hour specialis streaming on Netflix, where she also stars with David Spade on. Beyond that, she’s done her standup thing onandIt all began for Feimster when she hung out as a panelist on, though she followed this up with appearances on, well, everything! And that’s no exaggeration, as she’s showed up onandAs if all that wasn’t enough, she also hosts the podcastwith her partner Jax. And there’s more! She appears every morning with Tom Papa on Sirius XM’sYeah, that qualifies as a lot. No wonder she gets salty. How she finds time to be sweet, we’ll never know.