Comedian Jo Koy brings stadium stand-up tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center Saturday 

Jo Koy will bring the laughs to the AT&T Center on Nov. 20.

He may be popular enough to headline massive arenas, but comedian Jo Koy has never forgotten the value of family.Born Joseph Glenn Herbert, Koy got his stage handle from a family nickname based on his Filipino American grandmother’s use of Tagalog. His profile rose considerably after being featured on E!’s, and he recently acknowledged that he’s in a romantic relationship with that show’s namesake, comedian Chelsea Handler.Koy has also found success on his own, appearing on VH1’sfor the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s (the only decades that matter),and Jamie Foxx’s. The comic has also starred in two Comedy Central specials,and, and is also a regular guest on the podcastMost recently, Koy starred in Netflix’s, which included other entertainers of Filipino heritage. Earlier this year, he released the memoir, and in 2021, he’s expected to star in the “dark comedy”, inspired by his own life and family.