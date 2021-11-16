Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 16, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Comedian Jo Koy brings stadium stand-up tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center Saturday 

By
click to enlarge Jo Koy will bring the laughs to the AT&T Center on Nov. 20. - MANDEE JOHNSON PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Mandee Johnson Photography
  • Jo Koy will bring the laughs to the AT&T Center on Nov. 20.
He may be popular enough to headline massive arenas, but comedian Jo Koy has never forgotten the value of family.

Born Joseph Glenn Herbert, Koy got his stage handle from a family nickname based on his Filipino American grandmother’s use of Tagalog. His profile rose considerably after being featured on E!’s Chelsea Lately, and he recently acknowledged that he’s in a romantic relationship with that show’s namesake, comedian Chelsea Handler.



Koy has also found success on his own, appearing on VH1’s I Love The… for the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s (the only decades that matter), Showtime at The Apollo and Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza. The comic has also starred in two Comedy Central specials, Don’t Make Him Angry and Lights Out, and is also a regular guest on the podcast The Adam Carolla Show.

Most recently, Koy starred in Netflix’s Jo Koy: In His Elements, which included other entertainers of Filipino heritage. Earlier this year, he released the memoir Mixed Plate, and in 2021, he’s expected to star in the “dark comedy” Easter Sunday, inspired by his own life and family.

$49.50-$79.50, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 440-5000, attcenter.com.

