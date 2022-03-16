Comedian Katt Williams brings his World War III tour to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Saturday 

click to enlarge Paul Mobley / Courtesy of Freeman Coliseum

Katt Williams will be in San Antonio on Saturday, March 19.

Maybe our man Katt Williams has a line on The Simpsons' crystal ball, because he announced his World War III Tour last year, and well, here we are.And if nuclear Armageddon does happen, Williams can probably use the survival skills he's built up, given that he emancipated himself at age 13 and got by as a street vendor.In addition to standup comedy, Williams has appeared in a range of projects including TV'sand has provided voiceovers forand, although he's arguably best known for his turn as Money Mike inHis stand-up specials have included HBO's, directed by Spike Lee, and Netflix'sWilliams struggled to deal with hecklers through the years, which has become both a source of laughs and trouble. In one notorious 2011 incident — for which he declined to apologize — the comedian yelled at a Latinx heckler "...so if you love Mexico, bitch, get the fuck over there!"