Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 16, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Comedian Katt Williams brings his World War III tour to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Saturday 

By
click to enlarge Katt Williams will be in San Antonio on Saturday, March 19. - PAUL MOBLEY / COURTESY OF FREEMAN COLISEUM
  • Paul Mobley / Courtesy of Freeman Coliseum
  • Katt Williams will be in San Antonio on Saturday, March 19.
Maybe our man Katt Williams has a line on The Simpsons' crystal ball, because he announced his World War III Tour last year, and well, here we are.

And if nuclear Armageddon does happen, Williams can probably use the survival skills he's built up, given that he emancipated himself at age 13 and got by as a street vendor.



In addition to standup comedy, Williams has appeared in a range of projects including TV's NYPD Blue and has provided voiceovers for The Boondocks and Grand Theft Auto IV, although he's arguably best known for his turn as Money Mike in Friday After Next.

His stand-up specials have included HBO's Katt Williams: Priceless: Afterlife, directed by Spike Lee, and Netflix's Great America.

Williams struggled to deal with hecklers through the years, which has become both a source of laughs and trouble. In one notorious 2011 incident — for which he declined to apologize — the comedian yelled at a Latinx heckler "...so if you love Mexico, bitch, get the fuck over there!"

$62-$353, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio ranked one of the 5 best cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day Read More

  2. Manila Luzon is the latest Drag Race alum to perform at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange Read More

  3. San Antonio's McNay Art Museum brings back its free Second Thursdays from March-May Read More

  4. San Antonio's St. Patrick's Day festivities will take over the River Walk and beyond this weekend Read More

  5. Touring ballet troupe RBT brings Swan Lake to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Thursday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation