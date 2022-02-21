Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 21, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Comedian Katt Williams to perform at San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum in March 

Katt Williams' current standup tour won't feature any Texas dates except his San Antonio stop. - COURTESY PHOTO / KATT WILLIAMS
  • Katt Williams' current standup tour won't feature any Texas dates except his San Antonio stop.
Comedian and Emmy award-winning actor Katt Williams will perform his standup at Freeman Coliseum next month as part of his World War III tour.

The Friday After Next actor’s Saturday, March 19 show will be his only Lone Star State date on the jaunt.



$62-$102, Saturday, March 19, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.

