February 14, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Comedian Kevin Hart will perform in San Antonio on his first tour in more than 4 years 

By
Kevin Hart's summer comedy tour will be his first since 2018.
  • Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
  • Kevin Hart's summer comedy tour will be his first since 2018.
Comedy superstar Kevin Hart will hit San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer as part of his first tour in more than four years.

Hart's Reality Check Tour, which kicks off in July, will roll into the Alamo City Saturday, August 13. The star of films including the Jumanji franchise and The Upside, Hart is one of the world's top-earning stand-up comics. His 2018 Irresponsible tour sold more than a million tickets worldwide.



“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins," Hart said in a written statement. "I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest."

Tickets for the AT&T show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale will be available Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. via the code “HARTSA.”

$59.50-$150.50, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 440-5000, attcenter.com.

