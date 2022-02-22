Comedian Tig Notaro brings Hello Again stand-up tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center Sunday 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

After a career spent appearing in projects ranging from big-budget action movies to streaming documentaries, Tig Notaro will head to San Antonio to show whynamed her “one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time.”Known for her deadpan delivery, Notaro has recently appeared in, Zack Snyder’s zombies-in-Vegas flick, as well as on TV’sHer attempts to conceive with partner Stephanie Allynne were the basis of Netflix’s documentary. Yet another documentary,appeared on Showtime and detailed her life and first tour after surviving cancer.She’s also guested on variety shows fromtoNotaro recently announced her next projectwill be produced by Judd Apatow and co-directed with Allynne. The comic said the new film will allow her to pursue her interest in telling stories with compelling characters who happen to be gay, rather than focusing on sexual orientation.