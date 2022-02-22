Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 22, 2022

Comedian Tig Notaro brings Hello Again stand-up tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center Sunday 

COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
After a career spent appearing in projects ranging from big-budget action movies to streaming documentaries, Tig Notaro will head to San Antonio to show why Rolling Stone named her “one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time.”

Known for her deadpan delivery, Notaro has recently appeared in Army Of The Dead, Zack Snyder’s zombies-in-Vegas flick, as well as on TV’s Star Trek: Discovery.



Her attempts to conceive with partner Stephanie Allynne were the basis of Netflix’s documentary Tig. Yet another documentary, Knock Knock, It’s Tig Notaro appeared on Showtime and detailed her life and first tour after surviving cancer.

She’s also guested on variety shows from Ellen to Conan.

Notaro recently announced her next project Time & Space will be produced by Judd Apatow and co-directed with Allynne. The comic said the new film will allow her to pursue her interest in telling stories with compelling characters who happen to be gay, rather than focusing on sexual orientation.

$29.50-$44.50, 7 p.m. Sunday, February 27, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

