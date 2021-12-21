Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 21, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Comedians Sal Vulcano and Chris DiStefano bring their Babefest 2021 tour San Antonio Dec. 27 

click image Sal Vulcano and Christ DiStefano co-host the podcast Hey Babe. - INSTAGRAM / COMEDYARTWORK
  • Instagram / comedyartwork
  • Sal Vulcano and Christ DiStefano co-host the podcast Hey Babe.
As a member of the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, NYC-born Sal Vulcano stars on TruTV’s Impractical Jokers, the channel’s most popular show.

The Tenderloins goes back a long way, since the four members became friends in high school. They began posting clips on sites like YouTube before winning It’s Your Show in 2007.



Vulcano also hosts the podcast What Say You? Devotees of Impractical Jokers don’t need to be told that he was recently, ahem, “gifted” with the nickname Prince Herb.

Chris DiStefano, on the other hand, is a more recent arrival on the comedy scene. He got his start on the MTV shows Guy Code and Girl Code before getting his own Comedy Central special Size 38 Waist.

In addition, he hosts the Comedy Central show Stupid Questions with Chris DiStefano. He also hosted the podcast History Hyenas with Yannis Pappas. And as if that wasn’t enough podcasting for ya, Vulcano and DiStefano co-host the podcast Hey Babe.

$39.75-$225, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

