March 02, 2022

Comedy musical Hairspray begins monthlong stint at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday 

click to enlarge The cast of the Woodlawn's production of Hairspray. - COURTESY OF WOODLAWN THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre
  • The cast of the Woodlawn's production of Hairspray.
It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Chandler Osella) would do anything to perform on the popular Corny Collins Show.

Join Tracy on her journey as she’s whisked into stardom and attempts to reckon with her new celebrity, dethrone the current Teen Queen, win the affections of the charming Link Larkin (LJ Salinas III) and, finally, desegregate a TV network.



The iconic original production of Hairspray has won multiple Tony Awards and features memorable songs including “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

The Woodlawn Theatre brings all this and more to its San Antonio mainstage for the month of March.

So, grab that can of hairspray from the back of your cabinet, whip up a rock-solid hairdo and head on down for a night of laughs and charm.

$18-$32, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday Mar. 4-27, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.

