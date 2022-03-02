Comedy musical Hairspray begins monthlong stint at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre

The cast of the Woodlawn's production of Hairspray.

It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Chandler Osella) would do anything to perform on the popularJoin Tracy on her journey as she’s whisked into stardom and attempts to reckon with her new celebrity, dethrone the current Teen Queen, win the affections of the charming Link Larkin (LJ Salinas III) and, finally, desegregate a TV network.The iconic original production ofhas won multiple Tony Awards and features memorable songs including “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”The Woodlawn Theatre brings all this and more to its San Antonio mainstage for the month of March.So, grab that can of hairspray from the back of your cabinet, whip up a rock-solid hairdo and head on down for a night of laughs and charm.