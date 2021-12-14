Comic Ari Shaffir, known for his online provocations, will perform at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club

Ari Shaffir is infamous for his 2020 comments after Kobe Bryant's death.

Ari Shaffir is the kind of comedian who says dumb shit just to get a reaction from people.Luckily, for Shaffir, he doesn’t actually have to believe what he says, nor does he actually have to be funny when he says it.Shaffir definitely wasn’t trying to expand his fan base early last year when he posted a message and video on the same day basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.“Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today,” Shaffir wrote. “He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day.”This past September, Shaffir reflected on the tweet while talking to his friend and fellow comedian Theo Von. “The act itself, that troll, was maybe my best one,” Shaffir said. “I brought a city to its knees.”What a strange thing to be proud of.