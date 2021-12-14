Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 14, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Comic Ari Shaffir, known for his online provocations, will perform at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club 

By
click to enlarge Ari Shaffir is infamous for his 2020 comments after Kobe Bryant's death. - COURTESY PHOTO / LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
  • Ari Shaffir is infamous for his 2020 comments after Kobe Bryant's death.
Ari Shaffir is the kind of comedian who says dumb shit just to get a reaction from people.

Luckily, for Shaffir, he doesn’t actually have to believe what he says, nor does he actually have to be funny when he says it.



Shaffir definitely wasn’t trying to expand his fan base early last year when he posted a message and video on the same day basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today,” Shaffir wrote. “He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day.”

This past September, Shaffir reflected on the tweet while talking to his friend and fellow comedian Theo Von. “The act itself, that troll, was maybe my best one,” Shaffir said. “I brought a city to its knees.”

What a strange thing to be proud of.

$60-$240, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's 2022 New Year's Eve bash will feature fireworks, live music, a carnival and more Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs will face a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday Read More

  3. San Antonio dancer-turned-dress maker Lisa Perello returns to public eye with recent fashion show Read More

  4. On Twitter, UTSA fans call team's slotting to Frisco Bowl after historic season 'awful' and 'lame as 'hell' Read More

  5. Folk saints, scarecrows and sea monsters (And other reasons to visit Artpace this winter) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation