Contemporary Art Month returns with slate of events featuring artists from San Antonio and beyond 

Courtesy of Jad Fair
Space C7 will host a solo exhibition of artwork by musician Jad Fair.
San Antonio's art scene is active year-round, but local galleries always kick it up a notch or two when Contemporary Art Month (CAM)
arrives in March.
This year is no exception. CAM's slate of free events features well-known Alamo City artists as well as heavy-hitting guests from out of town, including Austin-based musician Jad Fair.
Festivities will begin with the CAM Kick-Off at Blue Star Contemporary on First Friday (6 p.m. Friday, Mar. 4, 116 Blue Star
). The event will feature a slate of breakout performances by artists including Hayfer Brea, Edward Harris and Edicta Pineda, as well as a screening of a series of student films from San Antonio colleges.
In addition to the Kick-Off, the Blue Star Art Complex will be abuzz with First Friday exhibition openings, including "The Queen's Junkyard" at FL!GHT Gallery (6-10 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 3 and Friday, Mar. 4, 112R Blue Star
), art collective Motherling's "Love Letters to Myself" at Flax Studio (6-10 p.m. Friday, Mar. 4, 1420 S. Alamo St.
) and "While You Can Still Smell 'Em: A Group Exhibition" at Not For You Gallery & Studio (7-11 p.m. Friday, Mar. 4, 1420 S. Alamo St. #215
).
This year's CAM Perennial exhibition
, "Interior Realities," will span two venues: Sala Diaz and the Southwest School of Art. Curated by Lauren Cross, the group exhibition will feature the work of artists Raul Rene Gonzalez, Sara Corley Martinez, Jacqueline Saragoza McGilvray, Martín C. Rodríguez, Hannah Hurricane Sanchez, Juan Escobedo, Anthony Francis, Gabe Garcia, Carly Garza, Gabi Magaly, Bárbara Miñarro, Patty Ortiz, Alán Serna, Julysa Sosa, Alannah Tiller, Doerte Weber and Guillermina Zabala.
"Interior Realities" will have an opening reception at each venue — 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 5 at the Southwest School of Art's Russell Hill Rogers Galleries (1201 Navarro St.
) and 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 10 at Sala Diaz (517 Stieren St.
).
Courtesy of Rojo Gallery
"Foreign Body: Works on Navigation" at Rojo Gallery will feature work by artists Jayne Valverde and Danielle Becknell.
Among the offerings on Second Saturday are "Foreign Body: Works on Navigation" at Rojo Gallery (7-10 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 12, 1906 S. Flores St.
), which will feature works by multimedia artists Danielle Becknell and Jayne Valverde, and a solo exhibition by New Mexico-based artist Oskar Petersen at Southtown Art Gallery (8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 12, 1913 S. Flores St. #9
).
At Space C7, located inside the South Side Living + Maker Spaces, artist Jad Fair will present the solo exhibition "A Happier Happiness" (6-9 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 12, 2450 Roosevelt Ave.
). If the name sounds familiar, it may be due to another of his projects — his band Half Japanese.
Fair will play live at the exhibition's opening reception, and return for a Sunday, Mar. 27 concert at Echo Bridge (2617 Texas 536 Spur
) as part of the CAM Closing Ceremonies. Details for the Mar. 27 concert are forthcoming and will be announced on the Echo Bridge Appreciation Society Instagram page
.
A full calendar of exhibitions and other Contemporary Art Month events is available on CAM's website
.
