February 28, 2022

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are scootin' into San Antonio 

By
Brooks & Dunn are slated to preform at the AT&T Center on June 11 as part of the duo's REBOOT 2022 Tour.
  • Brooks & Dunn are slated to preform at the AT&T Center on June 11 as part of the duo's REBOOT 2022 Tour.
Country Music Hall of Fame duo Brooks & Dunn will perform in San Antonio for the first time in a decade as part of the REBOOT 2022 Tour.

Named for the pair’s 2019 album that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s top 100 country music albums, the tour will visit 19 U.S. cities. Its Saturday, June 11 stop at SA's AT&T Center will be the only Lone Star State date.



“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to … yet,” Ronnie Dunn said in a press release obtained by KSAT. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

Brooks & Dunn was recently nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s Duo of the Year award and is best known for hits such as "Boot Scootin’ Boogie", "Neon Moon" and "Believe." Country music artists Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes and Jon Pardi are also expected to appear as part of the REBOOT tour.

Tickets for the AT&T Center show go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. via the Brooks & Dunn website and Live Nation. Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday, March 3 starting at 10 a.m. by using the “BELIEVE” access code.

Prices unavailable, Saturday, June 11, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

