Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 31, 2022 Music » Concert Announcements

Email
Print
Share

County superstar Like Bryan's Raised Up Right tour hitting San Antonio's AT&T Center in August 

By
“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Bryan in a recent Billboard article. - FACEBOOK / LUKE BRYAN
  • Facebook / Luke Bryan
  • “My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Bryan in a recent Billboard article.
San Antonio is one of 30 cities acclaimed country music artist Luke Bryan aims to light up this summer.

The 2021 Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year is bringing his Raised Up Right Tour to the AT&T Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, the venue announced across its social media channels.



Bryan was scheduled to make a stop in the Alamo City in October 2020 during his Proud To Be Right Here Tour, but the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans.

The country star’s tour begins June 9 in Charleston, W. Va., and concludes Oct. 28 in Jacksonville, Fla. Joining him on the San Antonio show are Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Bryan in a recent Billboard article. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast alongside me. It never gets old!”

Tickets for the San Antonio performance go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Prices unavailable, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Concert Announcements »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Concert Announcements

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Before 'Pepper' and MTV: An oral history of the Butthole Surfers' San Antonio years Read More

  2. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Tool, Inner Wave, The Texas Gentlemen and more Read More

  3. Kerrville Folk Festival announces partial lineup, opens ticket sales Read More

  4. Burke Shelley, frontman for San Antonio-beloved metal pioneers Budgie, has died at age 71 Read More

  5. Tour by metalcore heavyweights Parkway Drive and Hatebreed heading to San Antonio in May Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation