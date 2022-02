County superstar Like Bryan's Raised Up Right tour hitting San Antonio's AT&T Center in August 

Facebook / Luke Bryan

San Antonio is one of 30 cities acclaimed country music artist Luke Bryan aims to light up this summer.The 2021 Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year is bringing his Raised Up Right Tour to the AT&T Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, the venue announced across its social media channels.Bryan was scheduled to make a stop in the Alamo City in October 2020 during his Proud To Be Right Here Tour, but the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans.The country star’s tour begins June 9 in Charleston, W. Va., and concludes Oct. 28 in Jacksonville, Fla. Joining him on the San Antonio show are Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Bryan in a recentarticle. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast alongside me. It never gets old!”Tickets for the San Antonio performance go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.(210) 444-5000, attcenter.com