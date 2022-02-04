Couple opens hybrid coffee shop-dance school in San Antonio’s Beacon Hill neighborhood 

click image
-
Instagram / brightcoffeesa
-
Bright Coffee is located at 1705 Blanco Rd.
A new coffee spot in San Antonio’s Beacon Hill neighborhood is marrying lattes with the Lindy Hop.
Bright Coffee, a new concept from SA residents and swing dance enthusiasts Hana Buck and Rolando Almaraz, has opened at 1705 Blanco Road along the that street's antiques corridor, news site MySA reports
.
The couple, who met through the local swing dance scene, hed an “ultra-soft opening” Friday, serving up coffee made with beans from local outfit Estate Coffee.
Buck and Almaraz helm Puro-Swing, which hosts dance pop-ups around town at spots such as the Hays Street Bridge and Shotgun House Coffee Roasters. It was via Puro-Swing that the pair decided to launch a coffee-and-dance shop, MySA reports.
"We both love to dance. Lindy Hop, specifically. And I've been doing coffee for a really long time,” Buck told MySA. “It's just always been kind of a smaller dream of mine to open my own shop. We just had this opportunity, and we found the space and just decided to go for it.”
Bright operates as a coffee shop during the day and hosts dance classes and swing sessions in the evenings. The coffee bar operates weekdays 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.