Couple opens hybrid coffee shop-dance school in San Antonio’s Beacon Hill neighborhood 

A new coffee spot in San Antonio’s Beacon Hill neighborhood is marrying lattes with the Lindy Hop.Bright Coffee, a new concept from SA residents and swing dance enthusiasts Hana Buck and Rolando Almaraz, has opened at 1705 Blanco Road along the that street's antiques corridor, news site MySA reports The couple, who met through the local swing dance scene, hed an “ultra-soft opening” Friday, serving up coffee made with beans from local outfit Estate Coffee.Buck and Almaraz helm Puro-Swing, which hosts dance pop-ups around town at spots such as the Hays Street Bridge and Shotgun House Coffee Roasters. It was via Puro-Swing that the pair decided to launch a coffee-and-dance shop, MySA reports."We both love to dance. Lindy Hop, specifically. And I've been doing coffee for a really long time,” Buck told MySA. “It's just always been kind of a smaller dream of mine to open my own shop. We just had this opportunity, and we found the space and just decided to go for it.”Bright operates as a coffee shop during the day and hosts dance classes and swing sessions in the evenings. The coffee bar operates weekdays 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.